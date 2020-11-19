Coronavirus now among young professionals, people 60 and older in New River Valley

NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. (WDBJ) -The New River Valley is now seeing more COVID-19 cases in Giles and Pulaski and among young professionals and people ages 60 and up.

During a weekly briefing, New River Health District Director Dr. Noelle Bissell explained two graphs that showed more cases among ages 25 to 29. Bissell said they are picking up coronavirus at gatherings then spreading it in the workplace, and some of them work in long-term care facilities or with people ages 60 and up. She said spread is also coming from carpooling, church event and break room exposures.

These graphs are almost a mirror image of the uptick in cases we saw when students returned for the fall semester to Virginia Tech and Radford University. Bissell said it all comes back to remembering best practices like hand washing.

“There is no risk elimination, what we have to talk about is risk reduction,” Bissel said. “Everybody has to do their own risk assessment, everybody has their own goals, their experiences are different and in public health we have to take all of that into consideration.”

Bissell also asks that if you have a missed call and voicemail from an 804 number that it’s important you return their phone call. People are not answering when the health department calls, and it makes contact tracing more difficult.

Bissell said hospitals are operating at a high census, but they can manage what they’re doing. Right now, both are working together and are ready to exchange patients if needed to create more space. No visitor policies have been implemented again to make people aware they are busy and need to protect staff and patients.

