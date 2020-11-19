Dr. Fauci provides vaccine update during UVA Medical Center Hour

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - As we move closer to a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine, Dr. Anthony Fauci says Americans should have confidence in the process.

The Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases provided an update Wednesday during Medical Center Hour, a virtual presentation by the University of Virginia School of Medicine.

Fauci said approval of a vaccine is an independent process, with the traditional review of vaccine safety and effectiveness.

“Because of a lot of the noise that comes out of Washington in this divisive time that we’re living in,” Fauci said, “some people may say I don’t really trust, are they trying to rush this out to look good? Not at all.”

Fauci said he hopes that with education of health professionals and the general public, we can have a high rate of acceptance when the vaccines become available.

