Advertisement

Dr. Fauci provides vaccine update during UVA Medical Center Hour

Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the nation's top infectious disease experts, provided a COVID-19...
Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the nation's top infectious disease experts, provided a COVID-19 update Wednesday during UVA Medical Center Hour.(WDBJ7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 7:58 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - As we move closer to a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine, Dr. Anthony Fauci says Americans should have confidence in the process.

The Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases provided an update Wednesday during Medical Center Hour, a virtual presentation by the University of Virginia School of Medicine.

Fauci said approval of a vaccine is an independent process, with the traditional review of vaccine safety and effectiveness.

“Because of a lot of the noise that comes out of Washington in this divisive time that we’re living in,” Fauci said, “some people may say I don’t really trust, are they trying to rush this out to look good? Not at all.”

Fauci said he hopes that with education of health professionals and the general public, we can have a high rate of acceptance when the vaccines become available.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor touts vaccine, urges small gatherings as positive new-case COVID test percentage drops
Mugshot of Quintial Spinner, suspect in Lynchburg DUI crash (Blue Ridge Regional Jail)
Person dies after Saturday night Lynchburg crash with alleged drunk driver
Scene in Bland County where a body was found off I-77
Remains found in Bland County identified as those of Ga. woman
In the Roanoke and Alleghany Health Districts, Dr. Molly O'Dell said contact tracing is...
COVID cases, hospitalizations and outbreaks are increasing in the Roanoke and Alleghany Health Districts
It was the first snow of the season in the Highlands Tuesday with a dusting on the ground.
Sub-freezing temperatures as winds settle down tonight

Latest News

A slow and steady rise in COVID hospitalizations continues in western Virginia.
COVID hospitalizations continue slow, steady climb in western Virginia
Centra says they're preparing to become a potential coronavirus vaccine distribution site.
Centra sees influx of coronavirus cases, preps to become potential vaccine distribution site
VDH officials operate a drive-through testing site in Rockbridge County, Virginia.
COVID testing continues on Central Shenandoah Health District
Dwight and Sylvia Shelton took their dog Sandy to the new center.
Newly-opened Virginia Tech Animal Cancer Care and Research Center helps local families