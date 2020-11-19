Advertisement

Drumstick Dash event sees larger numbers sign up and donate this year despite changes to race

By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 6:48 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - WDBJ7 checked in with the Roanoke Rescue Mission Drumstick Dash Race Director, Kevin Berry, to see how the fundraiser is going.

Instead of one big event downtown Thanksgiving morning, participants can do the race on their own time through the end of November. Berry said that tons of people have signed up to run and they’ve also seen large donations this year.

“It’s really encouraging to see people doing kind of the right thing when it comes to not just signing up for the race but donating at the end. It’s really amazing,” Berry said.

In past years, the race has brought in around $300,000 for the Rescue Mission.

