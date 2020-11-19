Advertisement

Food for Thought distributes produce boxes ahead of Thanksgiving holiday

By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - One Lynchburg program wants to make sure folks have food on the table this Thanksgiving.

Food for Thought will distribute produce boxes Friday and Monday.

Those boxes weigh over 20 pounds each and have a variety of fresh produce in them.

They’ll give those boxes out at Lynchburg City Schools’ curbside pickup locations.

They say the boxes are for families who have children under the age of 18.

“We know this is a difficult time for families just with COVID and a lot of loss of jobs and just the challenging time so we wanted to be able to provide extra food,” said Julie Farley, Food for Thought director.

They have a total of 200 boxes prepared to give away. Those boxes come courtesy of the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.

