Lancerlot Sports Complex finds ways to adjust to pandemic and COVID-19 restrictions

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Lancerlot Sports Complex in Vinton is one of several businesses in our area now having to make changes, since new COVID restrictions came out over the weekend and coronavirus cases are on the rise.

The complex holds a fitness center, indoor pool, and ice hockey rink. So the General Manager, Joe Miller, said new state restrictions can affect one part of the facility differently than another.

“What works in one doesn’t necessarily work in the other and there’s quite a bit of an adjustment that needs to go on there each time [Governor Northam] makes a change to that order,” Miller said.

Earlier this year, the complex closed until June and then reopened under Phase 1 and then Phase 2 guidelines.

“We try to overdo what some of the stipulations state versus underdo just to make sure that we are being compliant and everything is remaining safe,” Miller explained.

And now Governor Northam has announced new changes with 25-people gatherings and enforced mask wearing and social distancing due to a surge in coronavirus cases.

Miller says most of the newest restrictions don’t affect them because they’ve already had similar rules in place.

“All the stuff we’ve been doing is the contact cleansing every hour, everyone is wearing masks, mask mandates inside, we’ve canceled a lot of hockey programming because of the social distancing factors, we’ve built temporary locker rooms that are open air structures up here on this track, closed the locker rooms down below,” he said.

Public Ice Hockey sessions are now capped at 100 people and everyone has to wear a mask. And machines are separated at 10 feet from each other in fitness rooms.

Miller said the pandemic and all the changes have led to a decrease in members.

“But we’ve also had the middle to younger generation very excited to get back in and exercise and try to stay healthy during the pandemic,” he said.

