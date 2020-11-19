Advertisement

Man arrested for stabbing of brother

Conis Callaway mugshot
Conis Callaway mugshot(Henry County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BASSETT, Va. (WDBJ) - A man has been charged with malicious wounding for a stabbing Thursday morning.

Conis Callaway, 56, of Bassett, is being held in the Henry County Jail without bond.

Henry County Sheriff’s deputies were called about 9 a.m. November 19 about a stabbing on Sunset Drive in Bassett. Deputies found a man with what appeared to be a stab wound to his torso.

The victim, who lives where the stabbing occurred, was flown to a hospital for treatment.

The investigation, according to deputies, indicated the suspect is the victim’s brother, and the stabbing was the culmination of an argument.

