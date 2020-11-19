McHarg Elementary renovation project officially underway

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) -A multi-million dollar renovation project at a Radford Elementary School is officially underway.

McHarg Elementary hosted a small groundbreaking ceremony to formally mark the occasion. The school has been in desperate need of repairs for years, and this project will help to bring the building to the 21st century learning environment.

“The designs that we have from the architect are simply amazing,” said Superintendent Rob Graham. “It’s been well needed in this community for a very long time and we’re excited to open the doors in the fall of 2021.”

The project is expected to cost about $16 million and should be complete in time for students to return next fall.

