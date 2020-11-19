Montgomery County tree-sitters fined $500 per day

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - People who continue to sit in trees blocking the path of the Mountain Valley Pipeline in Montgomery County are being fined $500 each day they stay there.

That’s following an injunction ordering the tree-sitters to leave by Monday, but not all of them have.

Sheriff Hank Partin issued a statement Thursday:

“Last week the Montgomery County Circuit Court issued a temporary injunction ordering three persons to vacate trees located on Yellow Finch Lane, by Monday. Some of the individuals who were not in the trees chose to do the right thing and leave. Today, Circuit Court Judge Turk found the tree-sitters in contempt of court and are being fined $500 a day for each day they remain in the trees.

“We have been and continue to plan and coordinate, to ensure we have all the necessary resources available, so the situation can be resolved quickly and in a safe manner for all parties involved. It was our hope the tree-sitters would choose to leave on their own to avoid unnecessary confrontations. However, we will ensure the court order is enforced in due time.”

