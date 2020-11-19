Advertisement

New River Valley daycare closes after VDH suspends food permit over COVID concerns

By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
FAIRLAWN, Va. (WDBJ) - A daycare center in Fairlawn has closed, according to information provided by the business to clients, after the Virginia Department of Health suspended its food service permit.

Dr. Noelle Bissell, director of the New River Health District, said health department investigators responded to multiple complaints about Little Lambs Christian Dayschool.

Bissell says the permit was suspended “due to employees in the establishment not wearing asks, employees in the establishment not following social distancing guidelines and an employee known to be positive for COVID-19 who was not excluded from work.”

While VDH has no licensing authority over any aspect of the business other than food service, according to Bissell, the food permit requires compliance with statewide Executive Orders regarding masks and other business practices related to the COVID pandemic.

A letter given to parents by the school admits the business refused to follow state COVID guidelines, calling the pandemic a hoax.

