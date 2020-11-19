Advertisement

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip celebrate 73rd anniversary

Elizabeth’s marriage to Prince Philip is the longest for any British sovereign
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh look at a homemade wedding...
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh look at a homemade wedding anniversary card, given to them by their great grandchildren Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.(Source: Chris Jackson/Pool via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 6:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip will celebrate their 73rd wedding anniversary Friday, and for the occasion, the royal couple have released a photograph of themselves opening a card from three of their great-grandchildren.

The photo made public late Thursday shows Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and her husband seated on a sofa at Windsor Castle, examining the card made by the children of their grandson Prince William and his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge. The card features a pop-up number 73.

Elizabeth was only 21 when she married Royal Navy Lt. Philip Mountbatten at Westminster Abbey on November 20, 1947. She has been queen since 1952, ruling longer than any other British monarch.

Her marriage to Prince Philip is also the longest for any British sovereign.

While Queen Elizabeth continues to carry out her duties, Prince Philip, 99, has retired from public life. With England under a national lockdown to control the COVID-19 pandemic, the couple is self-isolating at Windsor Castle.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor touts vaccine, urges small gatherings as positive new-case COVID test percentage drops
The Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) has been notified by the U. S. Department of Labor...
Virginia Employment Commission’s extended benefits program to end
Police say the pursuit of the suspect led to an encounter with law-enforcement in Hart County.
Pulaski Police investigating early-morning fatal shooting
Big Rig Crash on 220 in Roanoke County 11.18.2020
Cleared: Big rig crash causes delays along 220N in Roanoke County
A Radford University student continues to recover after an unexpected battle with COVID-19 and...
RU student battles COVID-19, pneumonia for two weeks at Carilion New River Valley

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 12, 2020, file photo, travelers make their way through the Minneapolis-St....
CDC pleads with Americans to not travel for Thanksgiving
Wallaby is ‘junior associate’
Wallaby is ‘junior associate’
This family poses for a photo after participating in the 2020 Drumstick Dash.
Drumstick Dash event sees larger numbers sign up and donate this year despite changes to race
President-elect Joe Biden speaks to reporters as he leaves The Queen theater, Wednesday, Nov....
Biden chides Trump for lack of cooperation on vaccine
Folks play ice hockey at the rink inside of the Lancerlot Sports Complex.
Lancerlot Sports Complex finds ways to adjust to pandemic and COVID-19 restrictions