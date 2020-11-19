Remains found in vehicle identified as missing Henry Co. woman

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Human remains found in a vehicle in connection with the missing person investigation of Jeneen Lavita Valentine have been positively identified.

On November 8, a silver Toyota Solara sought in connection with the case was found over a steep embankment in the 2900 block of Chestnut Knob Road in Ridgeway. The remains were found inside.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Roanoke said through DNA analysis it positively identified the remains as belonging to 58-year-old Valentine, who was last seen at a home in Martinsville July 3.

According to the medical examiner’s, there were no signs of foul play or homicide. The completed autopsy report is pending additional testing.

The crash remains under investigation by Virginia State Police.

