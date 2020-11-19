Advertisement

Remains found in vehicle identified as missing Henry Co. woman

(HCSO)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Human remains found in a vehicle in connection with the missing person investigation of Jeneen Lavita Valentine have been positively identified.

On November 8, a silver Toyota Solara sought in connection with the case was found over a steep embankment in the 2900 block of Chestnut Knob Road in Ridgeway. The remains were found inside.

Car connected to missing Henry Co. woman found with remains inside

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Roanoke said through DNA analysis it positively identified the remains as belonging to 58-year-old Valentine, who was last seen at a home in Martinsville July 3.

Henry Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for woman missing since early July

According to the medical examiner’s, there were no signs of foul play or homicide. The completed autopsy report is pending additional testing.

The crash remains under investigation by Virginia State Police.

