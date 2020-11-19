Rockbridge Area Relief Association and schools combine forces to bring Thanksgiving dinners

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The turkeys were flying out, and the price was right: free

“The idea came that, you know, they would love to give turkeys to people,” said Amy Knowles of the Rockbridge Area Relief Assn.:

Rockbridge County schools got turkeys and sides from the Rockbridge Area Relief Association.

“I think that they said we had about 150 turkeys going out of the schools of Rockbridge County,” said Daphne Stickley, Rockbridge Schools’ Nutrition Supervisor.

All handed to happy families who had preregistered.

“Realizing the percentage of our families who are in need,” Stickley said, “Being able to do this just makes my heart feel very good.”

“This was something in addition that they wouldn’t have been able to do by themselves,” said Knowles. “So yeah we were excited to collaborate with them to be sure that everybody got a Thanksgiving meal.”

Stickley said, “And it’s just thrilling to me to be part of a turkey giveaway.”

And that wasn’t all. RARA is holding an open, drive through giveaway at their building in Lexington Saturday from 1 to 3 pm.

“Right, you can just get in line at one o’clock,” Knowles explained. “It’ll be a drive through method, just like a regular food pantry, but it will be just for the turkeys.”

“This is a COVID year,” said Stickley. “It’s been very hard for people, but to be able to help people in this way every year would be a goal for us.”

