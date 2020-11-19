Advertisement

Senior Alert issued for Virginia Beach man

Speakman now has a gray beard around 3-4 inches long.(VSP)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 5:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police has issued a Senior Alert for a Virginia Beach man last seen November 17.

The Virginia Beach City Police Department is looking for 78-year-old Donald Arthur Speakman. Speakman is a white man standing at 5-foot 5-inches and weighing around 200 pounds. He has gray hair and hazel eyes, with a gray beard that is 3-4 inches long.

Speakman was last seen at the Stiletto Hair Studio at 369 Independence Boulevard. He was possibly wearing a gray Buffalo Bills sweatshirt, blue jeans and eyeglasses. He walks with a cane and a limp.

State police say he is suspected to be driving a 2013 silver/gray Kia Sorrento SUV with North Carolina plates TAX-6962. The SUV has black luggage rack bars on the top.

A vehicle similar to the one Speakman is suspected of driving.
A vehicle similar to the one Speakman is suspected of driving.(VSP)

Speakman suffers from a cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his safety.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Virginia Beach City Police Department at 757-385-5000.

