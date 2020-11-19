Short film made in Martinsville highlights the horrors of domestic violence

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A film maker in Martinsville is ready to release her latest movie that brings awareness to domestic violence.

The short film, Stolen Crowns, highlights the story of domestic violence victims who are trapped in relationships.

Local domestic violence advocates helped develop the film and some of the cast members are survivors.

“It was a very emotional set and we were mindful of those who had been through those experiences so we could make sure we were caring for them in the process.” said Natalie Hodge, Executive Producer and CEO of Rudy’s Girl Media.

The film will have a virtual premiere through Eventbrite during Thanksgiving weekend. Find out more at https://www.stolencrownsmovie.com/ .

