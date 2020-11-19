Signing Day at Lord Botetourt, Radford, and Jefferson Forest

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -The college signings continued across the region Wednesday. At Lord Botetourt, Tanner Selkirk inked papers to continue his career at NAIA Southeastern University in Lakeland, Florida. Tanner averaged nearly 12 points and 6 rebounds a game last season for LB, and was an all Blue Ridge District first teamer.

In Radford, Bobcats basketball standout Cam Cormany signed to suit up for the US Naval Academy. The sharp shooting guard averaged 21 points a game for the Bobcats. He was also a member of Radford’s state title team as a sophomore.

It was also signing day at Jefferson Forest where several athletes put pen to paper. Softball pitcher Emma Lemley is headed to Virginia Tech to play for Coach Pete D’Amour and the Hokies. Conner Maggi and Spenser Williams will play baseball for the Bulldogs of Gardner Webb. Hannah Cooper is on her way to Concord University to play soccer. Taylor Mason will do the same at hometown Liberty University. Cassell Richardson will take here lacrosse talents to Newberry College in South Carolina while Carter Shipp is also headed to the Palmetto State where he’ll wrestle at Lander University.

