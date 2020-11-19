One arrested for 2019 robbery in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police have made an arrest for an armed robbery at the Sunrise Food Mart last year.

Police were called August 10, 2019, to the store at 1201 Campbell Avenue. A police K-9 tracked two robbers’ route of travel and detectives found clothing matching that was worn by the robbers. The clothing was sent to the Virginia Department of Forensic Science, where it was matched to a person who was 16 years old at the time of the robbery. His current age has not been released.

That person was taken into custody November 18, 2020 and charged with armed robbery and wearing a mask in public.

Two people were believed to have been involved with that robbery and another at the same store.

