Advertisement

Trial ordered for man who allegedly supplied Rittenhouse with gun

Kyle Rittenhouse sits while listening during an extradition hearing in Lake County court...
Kyle Rittenhouse sits while listening during an extradition hearing in Lake County court Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in Waukegan, Ill. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two protesters days after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wis. The man who allegedly supplied Rittenhouse with the gun will also stand trial.(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 12:23 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin court commissioner has decided the man charged with buying the rifle that police say an Illinois teen used to kill two people during a Wisconsin protest over police brutality will stand trial.

Nineteen-year-old Dominick Black is charged in Kenosha County with two counts of intentionally providing a dangerous weapon to a minor, resulting in death.

Commissioner Loren Keating determined Thursday there’s sufficient evidence for the case to proceed.

A Kenosha detective testified that Black told him how he purchased the assault-style rifle at a Ladysmith hardware store after getting some money from Kyle Rittenhouse, who at 17 was too young to legally buy a gun.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor touts vaccine, urges small gatherings as positive new-case COVID test percentage drops
The Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) has been notified by the U. S. Department of Labor...
Virginia Employment Commission’s extended benefits program to end
Big Rig Crash on 220 in Roanoke County 11.18.2020
Cleared: Big rig crash causes delays along 220N in Roanoke County
Police say the pursuit of the suspect led to an encounter with law-enforcement in Hart County.
Pulaski Police investigating early-morning fatal shooting
Courtesy Bedford County Sheriff's Office
31 arrested in Bedford County drug roundup

Latest News

Several of Virginia’s publicly funded economic development incentive programs have limited...
Bath, Alleghany Highlands get grants to help attract tourists
Pipeline opponents react to injunction ordering tree sitters to end Montgomery County blockade
Montgomery County tree-sitters fined $500 per day
Lynchburg Police Department
One arrested for 2019 robbery in Lynchburg
DMV offering two-year renewal option for driver’s licenses and ID cards
COVID TESTING
Virginia tops 3 million COVID tests; percentage of positive new cases is steady