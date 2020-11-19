Advertisement

Virginia tops 3 million COVID tests; percentage of positive new cases is steady

COVID TESTING
COVID TESTING(MGN)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 8:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 210,787 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Thursday, November 19, going back to the beginning of the pandemic in March. That’s up 1,954 from the 208,833 reported Wednesday, a smaller increase than Wednesday’s 2,071 new cases.

As of Thursday, there are 3,896 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning. 3,860 were reported Wednesday.

Governor Northam last week announced new measures designed to curtail the spread of COVID-19, and is urging people to stick to small gatherings, especially for traditional events such as Thanksgiving. He encourages a virtual Thanksgiving, using forums such as Zoom.

3,007,461 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with a 7.1 percent positive rate over the last week, the same as the number reported Wednesday.

1,569 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Thursday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, from 1,469 reported Wednesday.

22,858 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH, and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

