Wolves select Edwards with No. 1 pick in delayed NBA draft, Charlotte picks up Ball at 3

Commissioner Adam Silver announced the pick from ESPN headquarters in Bristol, Connecticut
FILE - In this Jan. 4, 2020, file photo, Georgia's Anthony Edwards (5) looks to pass the ball...
FILE - In this Jan. 4, 2020, file photo, Georgia's Anthony Edwards (5) looks to pass the ball during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Memphis in Memphis, Tenn. The Minnesota Timberwolves selected Edwards with the first pick in the NBA draft Wednesday, Nov. 18. (AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht, File)(Karen Pulfer Focht | AP)
By Eddie Callahan and Brian Mahoney
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 8:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WDBJ7/Associated Press) - The Minnesota Timberwolves selected Georgia freshman guard Anthony Edwards on with the No. 1 pick in the delayed NBA draft.

Edwards became the 11th straight one-and-done player to be the No. 1 pick, coming in a year where there was no clear obvious choice. He averaged 19.1 points for the Bulldogs, tops among all freshman.

Commissioner Adam Silver announced the pick from ESPN headquarters in Bristol, Connecticut. The draft was originally scheduled for June 25 before multiple delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic pushed it back out and out of its usual home at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The Golden State Warriors selected James Wiseman, a center from Memphis, at number two, followed by the Charlotte Hornets choosing LaMelo Ball, a guard who spent the last few years playing in multiple countries overseas, to round out the top three.

