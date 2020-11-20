Advertisement

Blacksburg High School Choir performs showcase for state legislators

By Jen Cardone
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 10:22 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -As state legislators were meeting with Montgomery County Public Schools this week, they got a chance to listen to the virtual work of Blacksburg High School’s choir.

The district holds a legislative breakfast every year. Typically, officials would come to the New River Valley and see an in person student showcase, but in the middle of a pandemic, that can’t happen.

“These virtual choir videos give us something to work toward and we still get a chance to share our music with the community even though they can’t come and see us,” said Choir Director Tim Woolwine.

The students’ performance of “Yesterday” by the Beatles made its debut for the legislators.

