Buena Vista schools hand out turkeys to families

School officials hand out turkey dinners to families at Buena Vista's Parry McCluer Middle...
School officials hand out turkey dinners to families at Buena Vista's Parry McCluer Middle School.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - There were no students but a lot of traffic this morning at a Buena Vista school.

There was a turkey, of sorts, directing directing traffic at Parry McCluer Middle School as Buena Vista city schools handed out 350 turkey dinners to families of school children there.

The popular program was the third day of turkeys being given away in the area thanks to a program by the Rockbridge Area Relief Association that was funded by the Community Foundation of Rockbridge, Bath and Alleghany Counties.

