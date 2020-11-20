Buena Vista schools hand out turkeys to families

BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - There were no students but a lot of traffic this morning at a Buena Vista school.

There was a turkey, of sorts, directing directing traffic at Parry McCluer Middle School as Buena Vista city schools handed out 350 turkey dinners to families of school children there.

The popular program was the third day of turkeys being given away in the area thanks to a program by the Rockbridge Area Relief Association that was funded by the Community Foundation of Rockbridge, Bath and Alleghany Counties.

