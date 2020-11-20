Advertisement

CBS Sports names Kentucky ‘Greatest College Basketball Program Ever’

The Wildcats beat out North Carolina (2nd), Duke (3rd) and UCLA.
Isaiah Jackson. Devin Askew. Olivier Sarr. Terrence Clarke. Dontaie Allen. John Calipari. 2020...
Isaiah Jackson. Devin Askew. Olivier Sarr. Terrence Clarke. Dontaie Allen. John Calipari. 2020 Pro Day. Photo by Chet White | UK Athletics(Chet White | UK Athletics)
By Alex Walker
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 2:50 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - CBS Sports has named Kentucky the “Greatest College Basketball Program Ever.”

Matt Norlander headed up research to provide “a ranking built much more on statistics and achievements than broad perception or subjective rankings.” The Wildcats scored 1,931.8 points, beating out North Carolina (2nd), Duke (3rd), UCLA and Kansas by a wide margin.

Norlander came up with categories and assigned values to them, assigning points – in order of importance – for NCAA Tournament championships (20 points), Final Four appearances (10 points), regular-season titles (five points), Elite Eights without making the Final Four (three points), NIT titles (three points), NCAA Tournament bids (two points, win (0.5 points), losses (-0.5 points), wins over ranked opponents (0.5 points), weeks ranked (0.1 point), top-10 NBA picks (five points), 11-30 NBA picks (three points) and 31-60 NBA picks (one point).

Kentucky is the all-time leader in wins, NCAA Tournament wins, NCAA Tournament appearances and NCAA Tournament games. The Wildcats also own 49 SEC regular-season titles, eight national titles and they are tied for second with 17 Final Fours.

UK has produced 41 NBA Draft picks, 31 first-rounders, 21 lottery selections and three No. 1 picks in just the last 11 years alone under current head coach John Calipari.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kroger Evacuation
Gas leak at Salem Kroger leads to evacuation
25-year-old David Wills was arrested after an hours-long standoff.
Name released of man arrested after Roanoke standoff
Heavy Police presence in Roanoke
Roads in Roanoke closed due to heavy police presence
Will the winter be a boom or bust for snow fans? The WDBJ7 weather team has a preview.
WDBJ7 Winter Weather Preview: A delight or another disappointing winter?
A Radford University student continues to recover after an unexpected battle with COVID-19 and...
RU student battles COVID-19, pneumonia for two weeks at Carilion New River Valley

Latest News

Two athletes compete in a World Chase Tag event.
World Chase Tag brings playground game to global stage
Folks play ice hockey at the rink inside of the Lancerlot Sports Complex.
Lancerlot Sports Complex finds ways to adjust to pandemic and COVID-19 restrictions
Bedford County Parks and Recreation announced Wednesday that their upcoming recreational...
Amended Executive Order 67 impacts local recreational basketball programs
Lord Botetourt's Tanner Selkirk signed to play basketball at Southeastern University
Signing Day at Lord Botetourt, Radford and Jefferson Forest