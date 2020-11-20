Advertisement

Good vows to stick to conservative principles for Va.’s 5th district

By Alana Austin
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 8:57 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) -- Congressman-elect Bob Good is up in Washington after defeating Democrat Cameron Webb in the November election. Although the seat has changed hands a number of times in recent years, Good says he hopes to offer trust and stability to constituents.

“I want to thank the voters in the fifth district for entrusting me with this opportunity to represent them,” said Rep.-elect Bob Good (R-Va.). “And I want to earn the support and the trust of everyone who didn’t vote for me.”

Good says he’s ready to get to work now that the busy campaign season is over. As he begins learning his way around the sprawling U.S. Capitol, he says it’s been a moving experience to arrive in DC.

“Well, when you’re a patriot, it really is surreal to be here in the capitol building, to realize that you’re where those who formed our country,” said Good.

Good is on Capitol Hill this week undergoing the new lawmaker orientation, as dozens of incoming members prepare to take office in the new year.

“It’s been a full plate. Certainly they do a great job of trying to teach the incoming Congressmen-elect on what we need to do in terms of getting our office set up, and how to make that transition successfully,” said Good.

After ousting incumbent Congressman Denver Riggleman in a Republican convention this summer, Good says he intends to lead the district in a more conservative fashion.

“I look forward to working on things to make America safer, to make America more prosperous, to improve our education system, to improve our immigration system,” said Good.

Although Democrats look to maintain their House majority heading into next year, Good says the Republicans chipped away at their power by flipping a number of seats.

“We’re going to try to use that to advance conservative principles...and work together where we can on things of consensus,” said Good.

Good hopes to use his background in business, and working for Liberty University, when it comes to committee assignments. He hopes to serve on the budget, financial services, and education and labor panels.

As the Democrats hang onto that slim majority control of the House, the balance of power in the Senate remains up in the air. Control of the upper chamber is expected to come down to Georgia’s two Senate runoffs in early January.

