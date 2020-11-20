High County Lights starts one week early at Felts Park

GALAX, Va. (WDBJ) - In Galax, Friday is opening night for High Country Lights at Felts Park.

It will be one of the largest holiday events near the New River Valley.

Over 100,000 lights will be on display and take up almost the size of two football fields.

The organizer William Bottomley, also known as the ‘light guy’ said there will be free food, horse carriage rides, and tons of photo opportunities.

Families will be able to enjoy the lights and music from their cars and all activities will be ten feet apart.

Organizers say wear a mask if you’re near another group other than yours.

The show starts at 6:00 pm and ends at 10:00 pm.

