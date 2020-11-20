Advertisement

Hometown Eats: Papa’s Pizzeria and Subs in Pearisburg

Pepperoni roll at Papa's
By Josh Birch
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 6:06 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PEARISBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - For decades, Papa’s Pizzeria and Subs has been a staple in the Pearisburg community. Serving up flavor-packed food, they are sure to have something for everyone.

Regular customers describe the place as a gathering spot that feels like family. When Diane Farmer took it over in 2013, she revamped the menu slightly to reflect what was important to her.

“I’m not going to serve anything to my customers that I wouldn’t eat. It’s made with love and pride,” she said.

You only have to take one bite of the food to find out that is true. Among the most popular items on the menu is a sandwich that has become famous in the Giles County area - the Italian sub.

Layers of meat and cheese are put on a bun, toasted, and then finished with veggies, oil and vinegar.

“This thing is a filling sub,” said WDBJ7′s Josh Birch. “Stacked with meat and exploding with flavor. Check this out, it’s famous for a reason.”

The pizza here is a must-try too. They make dough from scratch every morning to give it their signature touch. Be sure to try out the pepperoni roll while you’re at it!

“A lot of times we’ll get the pizza and a salad. Sometimes we’ll get the sandwiches. Their pizza is delicious and their salads are gorgeous,” said Frank O’Dell, a regular here.

Papa’s is located at 111 Tazewell St, Pearisburg, VA 24134. Their phone number is (540) 921-1333.

If you have a local restaurant Josh should check out for Hometown Eats, send him an email at jbirch@wdbj7.com or connect with him on Facebook at Josh Birch WDBJ7.

