Kaine says transition delay could affect vaccine distribution

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D-Virginia) is calling on the Trump administration to cooperate with the Biden transition team, saying the lack of coordination on the COVID-19 vaccine will waste time and threaten lives.

Kaine spoke with reporters during a video conference Thursday afternoon. He said the administration’s refusal to work with the Biden transition team will increase the effect of the pandemic on the nation’s health and economy.

“And there is no reason, none, for the Trump administration to waste time and not bring the Biden transition team into the decision-making and dialogue and communication about how this vaccine will be administered,” Kaine said.

The Trump campaign continues to challenge election results in a number of states, but Kaine said coordinating with the Biden transition team would not prevent the President from continuing his legal fight.

