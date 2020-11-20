Advertisement

Martinsville man wanted after deputies say he stabbed fiance

Willie Lee Turner is wanted on multiple charges after allegedly stabbing his fiance.
Willie Lee Turner is wanted on multiple charges after allegedly stabbing his fiance.(Henry County Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Martinsville man is wanted after allegedly stabbing his fiance during an argument.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a domestic incident at a home on Willow Ct. around 8:30 Thursday night. They found a woman suffering from multiple stab wounds to her head, torso and arms. The 47-year-old was alert and communicated with deputies. She was flown to Roanoke for treatment.

Deputies determined an argument over the use of a vehicle had been underway between the victim and her fiance, Willie Lee Turner. During the argument, police say Turner began to assault the victim and her two children, ages 9 and 24, before allegedly grabbing a kitchen knife and stabbing his fiance multiple times.

Turner left the scene in the victim’s lime green Fiat two-door hatchback with Virginia license UPW-4617.

The 61-year-old man is wanted on multiple charges, including malicious wounding, two counts of strangulation, grand larceny of a motor vehicle and misdemeanor assault and battery.

Anyone with information regarding Turner’s whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 632-7463. Crimestoppers offers rewards of up to $2,500 for information related to a crime.

