Pulaski’s interim town manager withdraws from contract, position to be filled by end of year

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - The interim town manager Darlene Burcham has offered to withdraw from her contract.

Burcham was meant to stay a few months.

She’s been working since July 1st after the town contracted with her and a management services company called the Berkley Group.

Mayor Shannon Collins said naming a new town manager has taken longer than anticipated, but he is grateful for her service.

“I applaud her, and I really appreciate what she’s done. She’s helped us move forward and I look forward to the next step,” said Collins.

Burcham will stay until the end of the year.

The mayor said the council hopes to name a new town manager in mid-December.

Burcham has over 40 years of experience in local government. She has worked in Norfolk as its deputy city manager and in Roanoke as the city manager for 10 years.

