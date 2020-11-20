Advertisement

Roads in Roanoke closed due to heavy police presence

By Bri Leach
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 10:54 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There is a heavy police presence where law enforcement is responding to a scene on Orange Avenue in Roanoke.

Officers have described the scene as an active investigation.

A Roanoke City tactical unit is also on sight.

Road closures in the area include Hollins Road between Liberty Road and Orange Avenue, and near Mason Mill Road off of Hollins Road.

