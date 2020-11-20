Advertisement

Roanoke County Police Department gets new K9 puppy

This is Roanoke County Police Department's new K9 puppy.
This is Roanoke County Police Department's new K9 puppy.(WDBJ)
By Lindsay Cayne
Nov. 20, 2020
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke County Police Department decided to do something different and get a K9 puppy! The department usually gets an older dog to train, but this time, it brought in this puppy that a K9 handler will train at his house for the next year. That way, when one of their older dogs retires, the puppy will be ready to work right away.

The officers are asking for your help--you can submit a name idea on their Facebook post about the puppy through November 22nd.

“We thought it would be fun for our community because we love our community and they treat us very well, so we thought it would be fun to have input from them,” Sgt. Tony Ayers, Supervisor of the Roanoke County Police K9 Unit, said.

Roanoke County Police have over 850 name comments so far and are hoping to get over 1,000.

They will announce the new puppy’s name on Facebook on November 25th.

