Salem Kroger off West Main Street evacuated

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Around 8 o’clock tonight, people inside the Spartan Square Kroger started experiencing minor respiratory problems.

After Kroger staff called dispatch, they were told to evacuate the building just to be safe.

Salem fire and EMS got to the grocery store and detected a gas leak.

There is no word yet on when the Salem Kroger off West Main Street will reopen.

Brian Hollins, the Battalion Chief of the Fire and EMS Department told a reporter, “No problem, nobody was transported. During the search of the building to see if anything was found, we noted a natural gas smell and Roanoke gas is on scene to try to pinpoint the scene and mitigate the issue.”

