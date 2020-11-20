Advertisement

Salvation Army bell ringers out early this year due to much-needed donations

Bell ringer with The Salvation Army.
By Patrick Huddleston, NBC29
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - You will see the red kettles and Salvation Army bell ringers out earlier this year in order to collect donations much needed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The need is greater this year, less people coming out to help, so we need you to help us rescue Christmas this year for those less fortunate in our community,” Salvation Army Core Officer Major Walter Strong said.

It is still easy to give at the red kettles, even as more consumers carry less cash and coins in their pockets. Contactless donations may be made at any Red Kettle location with Apple Pay or Google Pay. The Sam’s Club and Barnes and Noble locations will even have a “dip” machine where you can donate with a card.

The Salvation Army is also still looking for volunteers to ring those bells. To be a volunteer bell ringer just sign up at www.RegisterToRing.com. PPE will be provided.

Kettle locations include Walmart, Giant, Belk, and Sam’s Club in Albemarle County, as well as Charlottesville’s Barracks Road Shopping Center.

