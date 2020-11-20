Advertisement

Smithsonian closing museums and zoo again amid virus spike

FILE - In this April 3, 2019, file photo people visit the Smithsonian Museum of American...
FILE - In this April 3, 2019, file photo people visit the Smithsonian Museum of American History on the National Mall at 14th Street and Constitution Ave., in Washington. In response to rising COVID-19 infection numbers, the Smithsonian Institution is indefinitely shutting down operations at all its facilities, effective Monday and affecting seven museums, plus the National Zoo. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)(Pablo Martinez Monsivais | AP)
By Ashraf Khalil, Associated Press
Nov. 19, 2020
WASHINGTON (AP) — In response to rising COVID-19 infection numbers, the Smithsonian Institution is indefinitely shutting down operations at all its facilities, effective Monday and affecting seven museums, plus the National Zoo.

The upcoming closures are open-ended, with no reopening date scheduled.

After shuttering all facilities in mid-March, the Smithsonian reopened the National Zoo on a limited basis on July 24, with all indoor buildings closed and timed entry passes to limit crowds.

Since then, Smithsonian officials have gradually opened up other facilities, including the National Portrait Gallery and the Museum of African-American History and Culture.

