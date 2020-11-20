Standoff in Roanoke ends with arrest, Hollins Road reopens

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One man is in custody tonight after fleeing from police and starting a multi-hour standoff in the Hollins Road area. No one was injured, and the roads have since reopened.

According to Roanoke City police, officers were trying to serve a warrant to a wanted suspect some time before 9pm Thursday. The man jumped in a grey Buick and tried to run, leading to a short pursuit.

That ended when officers used a “stinger” to pop his tires, stopping the car. Police say the man was armed, and refused to get out of the car. A tactical team was called in, and after several hours, negotiators were able to get him to surrender and come out peacefully. He was arrested without incident, and will likely be facing eluding charges, among other things.

Police declined to say what the original warrant was for.

The standoff shut down roads in Northeast Roanoke for hours. Hollins Road was closed between Liberty Road and Orange Avenue. Side streets, including Kilgore, Mason Mill, and 13th Street were also closed. No residents were allowed inside the closed area during the standoff, and more than a dozen people spent the time waiting in their cars, checking in on family and loved ones inside.

Officers finally cleared the scene and reopened all roads in the area around 12:30 Friday morning.

