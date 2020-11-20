Advertisement

Suspect wanted after South Boston shooting

Authorities are searching for 23-year-old Tequan Jamal Watson, who is a suspect in a South...
Authorities are searching for 23-year-old Tequan Jamal Watson, who is a suspect in a South Boston shooting.(South Boston Police Department)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WDBJ) - South Boston Police are looking two people involved in a shooting Thursday afternoon.

Tequan Watson, 23, has been identified by police as a suspect and is considered armed and dangerous, according to police.

About 3 p.m. November 19, South Boston Police, the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police responded to calls of shots being fired on North Main Street near College Street in South Boston. Officers determined two males walking north on North Main Street had pulled out handguns and shot at an SUV that was also headed north.

The driver of the SUV turned into the parking lot of J&M One Stop Shop and hit an unoccupied parked van. Bullets from the two shooters hit the SUV, the van, the business and a metal shed beside the convenience store. The driver of the SUV drove off southbound, and the two shooters left headed north, according to police.

The occupants of the SUV called to report the shooting once they felt safe. No one in the SUV or at J&M One Stop Shop was hit.

Watson has been identified by police as one of the shooters. Police ask anyone who sees him to contact 911 immediately, and do not try to apprehend him.

