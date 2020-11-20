Advertisement

Tractor-trailer crash along I-81S causes delays Friday in Roanoke County

The crash is located at 1.2 miles south of Exit 137
Courtesy VDOT
Courtesy VDOT(VDOT)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Delays are now at six miles. Check back for updates.

EARLIER: A tractor-trailer crash at 1.2 miles south of Exit 137-Salem along I-81S is causing delays of three miles.

The southbound left lane and left shoulder are all closed.

Check back for updates.

