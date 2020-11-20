Advertisement

VDH website to be offline November 21 for maintenance

Map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia on Nov. 14, 2020.
Map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia on Nov. 14, 2020.(VDH)
By Sarah Irby
Nov. 20, 2020
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health says it will conduct routine maintenance of its website November 21, meaning the external website and COVID dashboards will be temporarily unavailable.

The maintenance is scheduled for Saturday between 2 and 8 p.m. VDH says its will give updates on expected recovery time or any issues that may affect system downtime.

Those seeking information during the maintenance can visit the CDC’s website.

