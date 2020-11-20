Warmer weekend ahead with more clouds

We have seen the last of the bitterly cold mornings in the mid 20s for this week. The warming trend has begun as winds shift from the southwest heating things back up as we start the weekend. There may be a few areas with frost this morning, but then temperatures soar.

Temperatures soar into the upper 60s under mainly sunny conditions.

FRIDAY

We end the week with lots of sunshine along with almost balmy November highs in the upper 60s to even a few 70s.

More clouds move it with highs in the 60s. (WDBJ)

SATURDAY

We begin the weekend with sunshine and mild afternoon temperatures in the upper 60s. Clouds will start rolling in throughout the day but we remain dry.

SUNDAY

Skies become almost overcast Sunday which will keep temperatures running on the cooler side compared to Saturday. Look for highs only in the upper 50s to low 60s. We may even have pockets of spotty drizzle in the mountains.

Clouds increase with a stray shower possible Sunday along with cooler temperatures. (WDBJ)

MONDAY

A cold front will enter from the west early Monday bringing scattered showers along with highs nearing 60°. The day won’t be a washout and the front should clear the area during the afternoon with decreasing clouds late in the day.

TUESDAY

We remain dry with variably cloudy skies Tuesday along with cooler air that works in behind Monday’s front.

A cold front approaches the region with a chance of rain. (WDBJ)

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY

There has been some back and forth on the timing of another front coming in just before Thanksgiving Day. A faster front would bring more widespread rain in by Wednesday, whereas, a slower front may bring the rain in late Wednesday which would linger into Thanksgiving Day.