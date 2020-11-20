WDBJ7 awarded by Virginia Association of Broadcasters

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ/Virginia Association of Broadcasters Release) - WDBJ7 has been given several awards in a variety of categories in excellence in broadcasting by the Virginia Association of Broadcasters. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, there was no in-person gala this year for the 83rd annual celebration, but a full list of winners has been released.

Awards were based on projects first aired between January 1 and December 31, 2019, with the sole exception of the Outstanding Newscast Award, according to the association. Commercial and non-commercial stations were judged separately, and the award categories were broken down by market size.

Best Documentary or Public Affairs Program Television

TV Commercial: WVEC-TV, 1st place, Looking for Happiness

TV Commercial: WDBJ-TV, 2nd place, Remembering Camille: 50 Years After the Flood

Best Human Interest Series Television

TV Commercial (Large Market): WTVR-TV, 1st place, “I am not a mistake”: Musician with No Arms Finds Success on Stage

TV Commercial (Large Market): WWBT-TV, 2nd place, Acts of Kindness

TV Commercial (Small Market): WSLS-TV, 1st place, Floyd Desegregation

TV Commercial (Small Market): WDBJ-TV, 2nd place, Good News Here at Home

TV - Non-Commercial or Public: WHRO-TV, 1st place, Curate 757: Kishi Bashi

Outstanding Feature Reporting Television

TV Commercial (Large Market): WWBT-TV, 1st place, The Disappearance of Brittany Williams

TV Commercial (Large Market): WRIC-TV, 2nd place, Mecklenburg 6: State of Fear

TV Commercial (Small Market): WDBJ-TV, 1st place, We Became Orphans Overnight

TV Commercial (Small Market): WSET-TV, 2nd place, Noreen Greens Drugstore

TV - Non-Commercial or Public: WHRO-TV, 1st place, Curate 757: Titus Kaphar

Outstanding News Series Television

TV Commercial (Large Market): WTVR-TV, 1st place, The Saga of Rand Hooper

TV Commercial (Large Market): WWBT-TV, 2nd place, Digital Rollbacks

TV Commercial (Small Market): WVIR-TV, 1st place, Out of the Darkness

TV Commercial (Small Market): WDBJ-TV, 2nd place, Your Right to Know: FOIA Concerns in the Commonwealth

Best Commercial Television

TV Commercial (Large Market): WAVY-TV, 1st place, Butcher’s Son

TV Commercial (Large Market): WTVR-TV, 2nd place, WHOA

TV Commercial (Small Market): WFXR-TV, 1st place, St. Albans Sanitarium

TV Commercial (Small Market): WSET-TV, 2nd place, Caspian Tattoo Rob

Best Morning Show Television

TV Commercial (Large Market): WWBT-TV, 1st place, NBC12 News Today

TV Commercial (Large Market): WRIC-TV, 2nd place, Good Morning Richmond

TV Commercial (Small Market): WSET-TV, 1st place, Good Morning Virginia

TV Commercial (Small Market): WVIR-TV, 2nd place, NBC29 News at Sunrise

Best Public Service/Community Event Television

TV Commercial (Large Market): WTVR-TV, 1st place, Birdies for Charity

TV Commercial (Large Market): WVEC-TV, 2nd place, 13News Now-Samaritan House Saves Lives

TV Commercial (Small Market): WCAV-TV, 1st place, WAHU Stockings

TV Commercial (Small Market): WFXR-TV, 2nd place, Red Cross Missing Type

TV - Non-Commercial or Public: WHRO-TV, 1st place, Catch the King Tide

Best Station Promotion/Contest Television

TV Commercial (Large Market): WTVR-TV, 1st place, Working for You Every Night

TV Commercial (Large Market): WVEC-TV, 2nd place, 13News Now-Most Accurate Weather Forecast-Mechanic

TV Commercial (Small Market): WVIR-TV, 1st place, Out of the Darkness Promotion

TV Commercial (Small Market): WCAV-TV, 2nd place, CBS19 Super Bowl Commercial 2019

TV - Non-Commercial or Public: WHRO-TV, 1st place, WHRO Image Spots

Outstanding Newscast Television

TV Commercial (Large Market): WVEC-TV, 1st place, Governor Northam’s Blackface Scandal

TV Commercial (Large Market): WRIC-TV, 2nd place, 8News at 5

TV Commercial (Small Market): WSET-TV, 1st place, Outstanding Newscast 6pm

TV Commercial (Small Market): WSLS-TV, 2nd place, WSLS 10 News at Six

Outstanding Sports Coverage Television

TV Commercial (Large Market): WTVR-TV, 1st place, Beyond the Roster-10/10/19

TV Commercial (Large Market): WWBT-TV, 2nd place, NBC12 Sports

TV Commercial (Small Market): WCAV-TV, 1st place, CBS19 Outstanding Sports Coverage

TV Commercial (Small Market): WSLS-TV, 2nd place, WSLS 10 Sports

Best Commercial Radio

Radio - Large Market: 1st place, WKHK-HD2, Hai Yall

Radio - Large Market: 2nd place, WNOR-FM, Adam & Eve

Radio - Medium Market: 1st place, WQPO-FM, Door Gorilla-Desperate for a door

Radio - Medium Market: 2nd place, WQMZ-FM, We Love Charlottesville

Radio - Small Market: 1st place, WMBG-AM, Rick Hockman Sexier Dance 2019

Best Documentary or Public Affairs Program Radio

Radio: WKHK-FM, 1st place, Focus Richmond: Virginia Women’s Monument

Radio: WAFX-FM, 2nd place, The Opioid Crisis

Best Human Interest Series Radio

Radio - Large Market: WKJS-FM, 1st place, United Ride for Sickle Cell, Send-A-Kid to Camp Radiothon and Youth Minister on Childrens’ rights

Radio - Medium Market: WCYK/FM, 1st place, Parents of children who fought cancer at St. Jude tell their stories on Morgan in the Morning

Radio - Medium Market: WMRA-FM, 2nd place, Staunton High Schooler Wins National Song Writing Award

Radio - Small Market: WMBG-AM, 1st place, Making a Difference Monday-ARC

Best Radio Personality or Team

Radio - Large Market: WKJS-FM, 1st place, Radiothon Highlights

Radio - Large Market: WNOR-FM, 2nd place, Rumble in the Morning

Radio - Medium Market: WQPO-FM, 1st place, Q101 Morning Show with Brandy & Nick

Radio - Medium Market: WGRX-FM, 2nd place, Christal & Company

Radio - Small Market: WHAJ-FM, 1st place, Brock Mathews

Radio - Small Market: WMBG-AM, 2nd place, Top of the Morning Show

Best Public Service/Community Event Radio

Radio - Large Market: WAFX-FM, 1st place, Mayflower Marathon Food Drive

Radio - Large Market: WKHK-FM, 2nd place, Chesterfield Strong

Radio - Medium Market: WGRQ-FM, 1st place, Earth Day 2019

Radio - Medium Market: WHTE-FM, 2nd place, Cville Back to School Bash 2019

Radio - Non-Commercial or Public: WTJU-FM, 1st place, Summer Radio Camps

Radio - Non-Commercial or Public: WHRO-FM, 2nd place, Sonatas and Stories

Radio - Small Market: WMBG-AM, 1st place, Culturefix-Noktober Fest 2019

Radio - Small Market: WYVE-AM, 2nd place, The Miracle at Christmas Veterans Event

Outstanding Feature Reporting Radio

Radio - Large Market: WKJS-FM, 1st place, Pathways to Freedom, A Free Black Experience and MLK Community Day Series

Radio - Large Market: WAVA-FM, 2nd place, Ken Cuccinelli Discusses Border Security, Sanctuary Cities, etc.

Radio - Medium Market: WMRA-FM, 1st place, A Day in the Life of Highland County’s Sheriff

Radio - Medium Market: WINA-AM, 2nd place, Good Ole Song Good

Radio - Non-Commercial or Public: WTJU-FM, 1st place, Charlottesville Corner Live Music Scene

Radio - Non-Commercial or Public: WHRV-FM, 2nd place, Moon Landing Memories

Radio - Small Market: WMBG-AM, 1st place, Pause for Paws

Best Station Promotion/Contest Radio

Radio - Large Market: WKLR-FM, 1st place, Lit It For Tickets

Radio - Large Market: WKHK-FM, 2nd place, K95 Prime

Radio - Medium Market: WHTE-FM, 1st place, Hot 1019 Nurses Night Out 2019

Radio - Medium Market: WFLS-FM, 2nd place, Show Us Your Junk

Radio - Non-Commercial or Public: WTJU-FM, 1st place, I Can’t Find WTJU

Radio - Non-Commercial or Public: WNRN-FM, 2nd place, 2019 Events in Review

Radio - Small Market: WHAJ-FM, 1st place, Mortgage Contest

Radio - Small Market: WMBG-AM, 2nd place, WMBG Personal Driver Promotion

Outstanding Newscast Radio

Radio - Large Market: WNOR-FM, 1st place, News During Rumble in the Morning

Radio - Medium Market, WINA-AM, 1st place, WINA Outstanding Newscast-Jay Hart

Radio - Medium Market: WCHV-AM/FM, 2nd place, WCHV Local News First

Radio - Non-Commercial or Public: WCVE-FM, 1st place, December 11, 2019 Newscast 6:32 AM

Outstanding News Series Radio

Radio - Medium Market: WBTM-AM, 1st place, Ringgold Triple Homicide

Radio - Medium Market: WINA-AM, 2nd place, Unite the Right-Two Years After

Radio - Small Market: WMBG-AM, 1st place, News Around Town

Outstanding Sports Coverage Radio

Radio - Large Market: WNOR-FM, 1st place, Virginia Beach Locals Win the World Series

Radio - Medium Market: WSVA-AM/FM, 1st place, Shenandoah Valley Sports

Radio - Medium Market: WINA-AM, 2nd place, WINA Outstanding Sports Coverage

Radio - Small Market: WHKX-FM, 1st place, Outstanding Sports Coverage-Dan McMahon

Radio - Small Market: WEHC-FM, 2nd place, WEHC 2019 Football Season

The VAB says members of the Colorado Broadcasters Association judged the entries.

Only VAB-member radio and television stations were eligible to participate.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.