WDBJ7 awarded by Virginia Association of Broadcasters
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ/Virginia Association of Broadcasters Release) - WDBJ7 has been given several awards in a variety of categories in excellence in broadcasting by the Virginia Association of Broadcasters. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, there was no in-person gala this year for the 83rd annual celebration, but a full list of winners has been released.
Awards were based on projects first aired between January 1 and December 31, 2019, with the sole exception of the Outstanding Newscast Award, according to the association. Commercial and non-commercial stations were judged separately, and the award categories were broken down by market size.
Best Documentary or Public Affairs Program Television
- TV Commercial: WVEC-TV, 1st place, Looking for Happiness
- TV Commercial: WDBJ-TV, 2nd place, Remembering Camille: 50 Years After the Flood
Best Human Interest Series Television
- TV Commercial (Large Market): WTVR-TV, 1st place, “I am not a mistake”: Musician with No Arms Finds Success on Stage
- TV Commercial (Large Market): WWBT-TV, 2nd place, Acts of Kindness
- TV Commercial (Small Market): WSLS-TV, 1st place, Floyd Desegregation
- TV Commercial (Small Market): WDBJ-TV, 2nd place, Good News Here at Home
- TV - Non-Commercial or Public: WHRO-TV, 1st place, Curate 757: Kishi Bashi
Outstanding Feature Reporting Television
- TV Commercial (Large Market): WWBT-TV, 1st place, The Disappearance of Brittany Williams
- TV Commercial (Large Market): WRIC-TV, 2nd place, Mecklenburg 6: State of Fear
- TV Commercial (Small Market): WDBJ-TV, 1st place, We Became Orphans Overnight
- TV Commercial (Small Market): WSET-TV, 2nd place, Noreen Greens Drugstore
- TV - Non-Commercial or Public: WHRO-TV, 1st place, Curate 757: Titus Kaphar
Outstanding News Series Television
- TV Commercial (Large Market): WTVR-TV, 1st place, The Saga of Rand Hooper
- TV Commercial (Large Market): WWBT-TV, 2nd place, Digital Rollbacks
- TV Commercial (Small Market): WVIR-TV, 1st place, Out of the Darkness
- TV Commercial (Small Market): WDBJ-TV, 2nd place, Your Right to Know: FOIA Concerns in the Commonwealth
Best Commercial Television
- TV Commercial (Large Market): WAVY-TV, 1st place, Butcher’s Son
- TV Commercial (Large Market): WTVR-TV, 2nd place, WHOA
- TV Commercial (Small Market): WFXR-TV, 1st place, St. Albans Sanitarium
- TV Commercial (Small Market): WSET-TV, 2nd place, Caspian Tattoo Rob
Best Morning Show Television
- TV Commercial (Large Market): WWBT-TV, 1st place, NBC12 News Today
- TV Commercial (Large Market): WRIC-TV, 2nd place, Good Morning Richmond
- TV Commercial (Small Market): WSET-TV, 1st place, Good Morning Virginia
- TV Commercial (Small Market): WVIR-TV, 2nd place, NBC29 News at Sunrise
Best Public Service/Community Event Television
- TV Commercial (Large Market): WTVR-TV, 1st place, Birdies for Charity
- TV Commercial (Large Market): WVEC-TV, 2nd place, 13News Now-Samaritan House Saves Lives
- TV Commercial (Small Market): WCAV-TV, 1st place, WAHU Stockings
- TV Commercial (Small Market): WFXR-TV, 2nd place, Red Cross Missing Type
- TV - Non-Commercial or Public: WHRO-TV, 1st place, Catch the King Tide
Best Station Promotion/Contest Television
- TV Commercial (Large Market): WTVR-TV, 1st place, Working for You Every Night
- TV Commercial (Large Market): WVEC-TV, 2nd place, 13News Now-Most Accurate Weather Forecast-Mechanic
- TV Commercial (Small Market): WVIR-TV, 1st place, Out of the Darkness Promotion
- TV Commercial (Small Market): WCAV-TV, 2nd place, CBS19 Super Bowl Commercial 2019
- TV - Non-Commercial or Public: WHRO-TV, 1st place, WHRO Image Spots
Outstanding Newscast Television
- TV Commercial (Large Market): WVEC-TV, 1st place, Governor Northam’s Blackface Scandal
- TV Commercial (Large Market): WRIC-TV, 2nd place, 8News at 5
- TV Commercial (Small Market): WSET-TV, 1st place, Outstanding Newscast 6pm
- TV Commercial (Small Market): WSLS-TV, 2nd place, WSLS 10 News at Six
Outstanding Sports Coverage Television
- TV Commercial (Large Market): WTVR-TV, 1st place, Beyond the Roster-10/10/19
- TV Commercial (Large Market): WWBT-TV, 2nd place, NBC12 Sports
- TV Commercial (Small Market): WCAV-TV, 1st place, CBS19 Outstanding Sports Coverage
- TV Commercial (Small Market): WSLS-TV, 2nd place, WSLS 10 Sports
Best Commercial Radio
- Radio - Large Market: 1st place, WKHK-HD2, Hai Yall
- Radio - Large Market: 2nd place, WNOR-FM, Adam & Eve
- Radio - Medium Market: 1st place, WQPO-FM, Door Gorilla-Desperate for a door
- Radio - Medium Market: 2nd place, WQMZ-FM, We Love Charlottesville
- Radio - Small Market: 1st place, WMBG-AM, Rick Hockman Sexier Dance 2019
Best Documentary or Public Affairs Program Radio
- Radio: WKHK-FM, 1st place, Focus Richmond: Virginia Women’s Monument
- Radio: WAFX-FM, 2nd place, The Opioid Crisis
Best Human Interest Series Radio
- Radio - Large Market: WKJS-FM, 1st place, United Ride for Sickle Cell, Send-A-Kid to Camp Radiothon and Youth Minister on Childrens’ rights
- Radio - Medium Market: WCYK/FM, 1st place, Parents of children who fought cancer at St. Jude tell their stories on Morgan in the Morning
- Radio - Medium Market: WMRA-FM, 2nd place, Staunton High Schooler Wins National Song Writing Award
- Radio - Small Market: WMBG-AM, 1st place, Making a Difference Monday-ARC
Best Radio Personality or Team
- Radio - Large Market: WKJS-FM, 1st place, Radiothon Highlights
- Radio - Large Market: WNOR-FM, 2nd place, Rumble in the Morning
- Radio - Medium Market: WQPO-FM, 1st place, Q101 Morning Show with Brandy & Nick
- Radio - Medium Market: WGRX-FM, 2nd place, Christal & Company
- Radio - Small Market: WHAJ-FM, 1st place, Brock Mathews
- Radio - Small Market: WMBG-AM, 2nd place, Top of the Morning Show
Best Public Service/Community Event Radio
- Radio - Large Market: WAFX-FM, 1st place, Mayflower Marathon Food Drive
- Radio - Large Market: WKHK-FM, 2nd place, Chesterfield Strong
- Radio - Medium Market: WGRQ-FM, 1st place, Earth Day 2019
- Radio - Medium Market: WHTE-FM, 2nd place, Cville Back to School Bash 2019
- Radio - Non-Commercial or Public: WTJU-FM, 1st place, Summer Radio Camps
- Radio - Non-Commercial or Public: WHRO-FM, 2nd place, Sonatas and Stories
- Radio - Small Market: WMBG-AM, 1st place, Culturefix-Noktober Fest 2019
- Radio - Small Market: WYVE-AM, 2nd place, The Miracle at Christmas Veterans Event
Outstanding Feature Reporting Radio
- Radio - Large Market: WKJS-FM, 1st place, Pathways to Freedom, A Free Black Experience and MLK Community Day Series
- Radio - Large Market: WAVA-FM, 2nd place, Ken Cuccinelli Discusses Border Security, Sanctuary Cities, etc.
- Radio - Medium Market: WMRA-FM, 1st place, A Day in the Life of Highland County’s Sheriff
- Radio - Medium Market: WINA-AM, 2nd place, Good Ole Song Good
- Radio - Non-Commercial or Public: WTJU-FM, 1st place, Charlottesville Corner Live Music Scene
- Radio - Non-Commercial or Public: WHRV-FM, 2nd place, Moon Landing Memories
- Radio - Small Market: WMBG-AM, 1st place, Pause for Paws
Best Station Promotion/Contest Radio
- Radio - Large Market: WKLR-FM, 1st place, Lit It For Tickets
- Radio - Large Market: WKHK-FM, 2nd place, K95 Prime
- Radio - Medium Market: WHTE-FM, 1st place, Hot 1019 Nurses Night Out 2019
- Radio - Medium Market: WFLS-FM, 2nd place, Show Us Your Junk
- Radio - Non-Commercial or Public: WTJU-FM, 1st place, I Can’t Find WTJU
- Radio - Non-Commercial or Public: WNRN-FM, 2nd place, 2019 Events in Review
- Radio - Small Market: WHAJ-FM, 1st place, Mortgage Contest
- Radio - Small Market: WMBG-AM, 2nd place, WMBG Personal Driver Promotion
Outstanding Newscast Radio
- Radio - Large Market: WNOR-FM, 1st place, News During Rumble in the Morning
- Radio - Medium Market, WINA-AM, 1st place, WINA Outstanding Newscast-Jay Hart
- Radio - Medium Market: WCHV-AM/FM, 2nd place, WCHV Local News First
- Radio - Non-Commercial or Public: WCVE-FM, 1st place, December 11, 2019 Newscast 6:32 AM
Outstanding News Series Radio
- Radio - Medium Market: WBTM-AM, 1st place, Ringgold Triple Homicide
- Radio - Medium Market: WINA-AM, 2nd place, Unite the Right-Two Years After
- Radio - Small Market: WMBG-AM, 1st place, News Around Town
Outstanding Sports Coverage Radio
- Radio - Large Market: WNOR-FM, 1st place, Virginia Beach Locals Win the World Series
- Radio - Medium Market: WSVA-AM/FM, 1st place, Shenandoah Valley Sports
- Radio - Medium Market: WINA-AM, 2nd place, WINA Outstanding Sports Coverage
- Radio - Small Market: WHKX-FM, 1st place, Outstanding Sports Coverage-Dan McMahon
- Radio - Small Market: WEHC-FM, 2nd place, WEHC 2019 Football Season
The VAB says members of the Colorado Broadcasters Association judged the entries.
Only VAB-member radio and television stations were eligible to participate.
Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.