WDBJ7 awarded by Virginia Association of Broadcasters

WDBJ7 Logo
WDBJ7 Logo(WDBJ7)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 12:04 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ/Virginia Association of Broadcasters Release) - WDBJ7 has been given several awards in a variety of categories in excellence in broadcasting by the Virginia Association of Broadcasters. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, there was no in-person gala this year for the 83rd annual celebration, but a full list of winners has been released.

Awards were based on projects first aired between January 1 and December 31, 2019, with the sole exception of the Outstanding Newscast Award, according to the association. Commercial and non-commercial stations were judged separately, and the award categories were broken down by market size.

Best Documentary or Public Affairs Program Television

  • TV Commercial: WVEC-TV, 1st place, Looking for Happiness
  • TV Commercial: WDBJ-TV, 2nd place, Remembering Camille: 50 Years After the Flood

Best Human Interest Series Television

  • TV Commercial (Large Market): WTVR-TV, 1st place, “I am not a mistake”: Musician with No Arms Finds Success on Stage
  • TV Commercial (Large Market): WWBT-TV, 2nd place, Acts of Kindness
  • TV Commercial (Small Market): WSLS-TV, 1st place, Floyd Desegregation
  • TV Commercial (Small Market): WDBJ-TV, 2nd place, Good News Here at Home
  • TV - Non-Commercial or Public: WHRO-TV, 1st place, Curate 757: Kishi Bashi

Outstanding Feature Reporting Television

  • TV Commercial (Large Market): WWBT-TV, 1st place, The Disappearance of Brittany Williams
  • TV Commercial (Large Market): WRIC-TV, 2nd place, Mecklenburg 6: State of Fear
  • TV Commercial (Small Market): WDBJ-TV, 1st place, We Became Orphans Overnight
  • TV Commercial (Small Market): WSET-TV, 2nd place, Noreen Greens Drugstore
  • TV - Non-Commercial or Public: WHRO-TV, 1st place, Curate 757: Titus Kaphar

Outstanding News Series Television

  • TV Commercial (Large Market): WTVR-TV, 1st place, The Saga of Rand Hooper
  • TV Commercial (Large Market): WWBT-TV, 2nd place, Digital Rollbacks
  • TV Commercial (Small Market): WVIR-TV, 1st place, Out of the Darkness
  • TV Commercial (Small Market): WDBJ-TV, 2nd place, Your Right to Know: FOIA Concerns in the Commonwealth

Best Commercial Television

  • TV Commercial (Large Market): WAVY-TV, 1st place, Butcher’s Son
  • TV Commercial (Large Market): WTVR-TV, 2nd place, WHOA
  • TV Commercial (Small Market): WFXR-TV, 1st place, St. Albans Sanitarium
  • TV Commercial (Small Market): WSET-TV, 2nd place, Caspian Tattoo Rob

Best Morning Show Television

  • TV Commercial (Large Market): WWBT-TV, 1st place, NBC12 News Today
  • TV Commercial (Large Market): WRIC-TV, 2nd place, Good Morning Richmond
  • TV Commercial (Small Market): WSET-TV, 1st place, Good Morning Virginia
  • TV Commercial (Small Market): WVIR-TV, 2nd place, NBC29 News at Sunrise

Best Public Service/Community Event Television

  • TV Commercial (Large Market): WTVR-TV, 1st place, Birdies for Charity
  • TV Commercial (Large Market): WVEC-TV, 2nd place, 13News Now-Samaritan House Saves Lives
  • TV Commercial (Small Market): WCAV-TV, 1st place, WAHU Stockings
  • TV Commercial (Small Market): WFXR-TV, 2nd place, Red Cross Missing Type
  • TV - Non-Commercial or Public: WHRO-TV, 1st place, Catch the King Tide

Best Station Promotion/Contest Television

  • TV Commercial (Large Market): WTVR-TV, 1st place, Working for You Every Night
  • TV Commercial (Large Market): WVEC-TV, 2nd place, 13News Now-Most Accurate Weather Forecast-Mechanic
  • TV Commercial (Small Market): WVIR-TV, 1st place, Out of the Darkness Promotion
  • TV Commercial (Small Market): WCAV-TV, 2nd place, CBS19 Super Bowl Commercial 2019
  • TV - Non-Commercial or Public: WHRO-TV, 1st place, WHRO Image Spots

Outstanding Newscast Television

  • TV Commercial (Large Market): WVEC-TV, 1st place, Governor Northam’s Blackface Scandal
  • TV Commercial (Large Market): WRIC-TV, 2nd place, 8News at 5
  • TV Commercial (Small Market): WSET-TV, 1st place, Outstanding Newscast 6pm
  • TV Commercial (Small Market): WSLS-TV, 2nd place, WSLS 10 News at Six

Outstanding Sports Coverage Television

  • TV Commercial (Large Market): WTVR-TV, 1st place, Beyond the Roster-10/10/19
  • TV Commercial (Large Market): WWBT-TV, 2nd place, NBC12 Sports
  • TV Commercial (Small Market): WCAV-TV, 1st place, CBS19 Outstanding Sports Coverage
  • TV Commercial (Small Market): WSLS-TV, 2nd place, WSLS 10 Sports

Best Commercial Radio

  • Radio - Large Market: 1st place, WKHK-HD2, Hai Yall
  • Radio - Large Market: 2nd place, WNOR-FM, Adam & Eve
  • Radio - Medium Market: 1st place, WQPO-FM, Door Gorilla-Desperate for a door
  • Radio - Medium Market: 2nd place, WQMZ-FM, We Love Charlottesville
  • Radio - Small Market: 1st place, WMBG-AM, Rick Hockman Sexier Dance 2019

Best Documentary or Public Affairs Program Radio

  • Radio: WKHK-FM, 1st place, Focus Richmond: Virginia Women’s Monument
  • Radio: WAFX-FM, 2nd place, The Opioid Crisis

Best Human Interest Series Radio

  • Radio - Large Market: WKJS-FM, 1st place, United Ride for Sickle Cell, Send-A-Kid to Camp Radiothon and Youth Minister on Childrens’ rights
  • Radio - Medium Market: WCYK/FM, 1st place, Parents of children who fought cancer at St. Jude tell their stories on Morgan in the Morning
  • Radio - Medium Market: WMRA-FM, 2nd place, Staunton High Schooler Wins National Song Writing Award
  • Radio - Small Market: WMBG-AM, 1st place, Making a Difference Monday-ARC

Best Radio Personality or Team

  • Radio - Large Market: WKJS-FM, 1st place, Radiothon Highlights
  • Radio - Large Market: WNOR-FM, 2nd place, Rumble in the Morning
  • Radio - Medium Market: WQPO-FM, 1st place, Q101 Morning Show with Brandy & Nick
  • Radio - Medium Market: WGRX-FM, 2nd place, Christal & Company
  • Radio - Small Market: WHAJ-FM, 1st place, Brock Mathews
  • Radio - Small Market: WMBG-AM, 2nd place, Top of the Morning Show

Best Public Service/Community Event Radio

  • Radio - Large Market: WAFX-FM, 1st place, Mayflower Marathon Food Drive
  • Radio - Large Market: WKHK-FM, 2nd place, Chesterfield Strong
  • Radio - Medium Market: WGRQ-FM, 1st place, Earth Day 2019
  • Radio - Medium Market: WHTE-FM, 2nd place, Cville Back to School Bash 2019
  • Radio - Non-Commercial or Public: WTJU-FM, 1st place, Summer Radio Camps
  • Radio - Non-Commercial or Public: WHRO-FM, 2nd place, Sonatas and Stories
  • Radio - Small Market: WMBG-AM, 1st place, Culturefix-Noktober Fest 2019
  • Radio - Small Market: WYVE-AM, 2nd place, The Miracle at Christmas Veterans Event

Outstanding Feature Reporting Radio

  • Radio - Large Market: WKJS-FM, 1st place, Pathways to Freedom, A Free Black Experience and MLK Community Day Series
  • Radio - Large Market: WAVA-FM, 2nd place, Ken Cuccinelli Discusses Border Security, Sanctuary Cities, etc.
  • Radio - Medium Market: WMRA-FM, 1st place, A Day in the Life of Highland County’s Sheriff
  • Radio - Medium Market: WINA-AM, 2nd place, Good Ole Song Good
  • Radio - Non-Commercial or Public: WTJU-FM, 1st place, Charlottesville Corner Live Music Scene
  • Radio - Non-Commercial or Public: WHRV-FM, 2nd place, Moon Landing Memories
  • Radio - Small Market: WMBG-AM, 1st place, Pause for Paws

Best Station Promotion/Contest Radio

  • Radio - Large Market: WKLR-FM, 1st place, Lit It For Tickets
  • Radio - Large Market: WKHK-FM, 2nd place, K95 Prime
  • Radio - Medium Market: WHTE-FM, 1st place, Hot 1019 Nurses Night Out 2019
  • Radio - Medium Market: WFLS-FM, 2nd place, Show Us Your Junk
  • Radio - Non-Commercial or Public: WTJU-FM, 1st place, I Can’t Find WTJU
  • Radio - Non-Commercial or Public: WNRN-FM, 2nd place, 2019 Events in Review
  • Radio - Small Market: WHAJ-FM, 1st place, Mortgage Contest
  • Radio - Small Market: WMBG-AM, 2nd place, WMBG Personal Driver Promotion

Outstanding Newscast Radio

  • Radio - Large Market: WNOR-FM, 1st place, News During Rumble in the Morning
  • Radio - Medium Market, WINA-AM, 1st place, WINA Outstanding Newscast-Jay Hart
  • Radio - Medium Market: WCHV-AM/FM, 2nd place, WCHV Local News First
  • Radio - Non-Commercial or Public: WCVE-FM, 1st place, December 11, 2019 Newscast 6:32 AM

Outstanding News Series Radio

  • Radio - Medium Market: WBTM-AM, 1st place, Ringgold Triple Homicide
  • Radio - Medium Market: WINA-AM, 2nd place, Unite the Right-Two Years After
  • Radio - Small Market: WMBG-AM, 1st place, News Around Town

Outstanding Sports Coverage Radio

  • Radio - Large Market: WNOR-FM, 1st place, Virginia Beach Locals Win the World Series
  • Radio - Medium Market: WSVA-AM/FM, 1st place, Shenandoah Valley Sports
  • Radio - Medium Market: WINA-AM, 2nd place, WINA Outstanding Sports Coverage
  • Radio - Small Market: WHKX-FM, 1st place, Outstanding Sports Coverage-Dan McMahon
  • Radio - Small Market: WEHC-FM, 2nd place, WEHC 2019 Football Season

The VAB says members of the Colorado Broadcasters Association judged the entries.

Only VAB-member radio and television stations were eligible to participate.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

