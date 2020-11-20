Advertisement

WDBJ7+: Understanding Virginia’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan

By Leanna Scachetti
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - We heard this week from the White House Coronavirus Task Force that experts anticipate being able to get a COVID-19 vaccine to at-risk populations by mid-to-late December.

Is that feasible for Virginia? What might that process look like?

The Director of the Virginia Department of Health’s Division of Immunization, Christy Gray, joined us at WDBJ7+ to understand how a COVID-19 vaccine distribution might work.

Click here to view VDH’s draft plan.

