WDBJ7+: Understanding Virginia’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - We heard this week from the White House Coronavirus Task Force that experts anticipate being able to get a COVID-19 vaccine to at-risk populations by mid-to-late December.

Is that feasible for Virginia? What might that process look like?

Those are questions WDBJ7s Leanna Scachetti has been asking from the Digital News Desk.

The Director of the Virginia Department of Health’s Division of Immunization, Christy Gray, joined us at WDBJ7+ to understand how a COVID-19 vaccine distribution might work.

Click here to view VDH’s draft plan.

