Blacksburg Bucks sells out quickly, town apologizes for confusion

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -Blacksburg Bucks, a program that launched in the town to infuse money back into the local economy in response to the pandemic had quite the popularity on Friday.

Within the first moments of its start, it immediately sold out.

The gift certificate program matched contributions of up to $500 that you could spend at a slew of local businesses. You get the certificates from one of six Blacksburg National Bank locations, and need to spend them within six months.

The town used $200,000 of CARES Act funding to match the buyer’s contribution.

There was an option to call in advance for large orders a day early, but the town took fault on Facebook for not clearly communicating that option, saying, “Blacksburg Bucks is an innovative program to support our local businesses during this pandemic. It was developed quickly and with the best of intentions, but unfortunately there was a hiccup.”

Town leaders say the response was more overwhelming than it understood or could handle.

“This is really important for our businesses to survive is they need local buying whether you have a certificate or not, try to buy your services and products locally and it really makes a big difference,” said Deputy Town Manager Chris Lawrence.

There will be another chance to get certificates in December.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.