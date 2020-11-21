Blacksburg youth hold rally to oppose pipeline and stand with Yellow Finch tree-sitters

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - In Blacksburg, local youth held a pipeline rally to show solidarity with the Yellow Finch tree-sitters.

Youth from the Appalachian Youth Climate Coalition and Blacksburg High School joined with other activists and musicians at the Henderson Lawn. They showed their support for tree-sitters that have been out at Yellow Finch Lane for over 800 days protesting the Mountain Valley Pipeline and blocking work. The Blacksburg rally folks held up banners, sang songs, and shared words over the mic.

The rally comes about a week after a judge ordered the tree-sitters to come down.

”I think we’re going to start seeing activists younger and younger, a lot of us are teenagers now, I think we’re going to see people that are 12, 13, because we just don’t have enough time. We cannot wait to grow up to fight back,” Bela Williams, Co-Organizer of the Appalachian Youth Climate Coalition and a Blacksburg High School student, said.

A Mountain Valley Pipeline spokesperson, Natalie Cox, told WDBJ7 that while they respect the opinions of the opponents, the actions taken by a few of them have created unnecessary safety risks for everyone involved.

