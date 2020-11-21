Advertisement

Blacksburg youth hold rally to oppose pipeline and stand with Yellow Finch tree-sitters

Blacksburg youth hold banners at a rally on Henderson Lawn to protest the Mountain Valley...
Blacksburg youth hold banners at a rally on Henderson Lawn to protest the Mountain Valley Pipeline.(WDBJ)
By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - In Blacksburg, local youth held a pipeline rally to show solidarity with the Yellow Finch tree-sitters.

Youth from the Appalachian Youth Climate Coalition and Blacksburg High School joined with other activists and musicians at the Henderson Lawn. They showed their support for tree-sitters that have been out at Yellow Finch Lane for over 800 days protesting the Mountain Valley Pipeline and blocking work. The Blacksburg rally folks held up banners, sang songs, and shared words over the mic.

The rally comes about a week after a judge ordered the tree-sitters to come down.

”I think we’re going to start seeing activists younger and younger, a lot of us are teenagers now, I think we’re going to see people that are 12, 13, because we just don’t have enough time. We cannot wait to grow up to fight back,” Bela Williams, Co-Organizer of the Appalachian Youth Climate Coalition and a Blacksburg High School student, said.

A Mountain Valley Pipeline spokesperson, Natalie Cox, told WDBJ7 that while they respect the opinions of the opponents, the actions taken by a few of them have created unnecessary safety risks for everyone involved.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vinton man killed in Bedford County crash Friday night
25-year-old David Wills was arrested after an hours-long standoff.
Name released of man arrested after Roanoke standoff
Kroger Evacuation
Gas leak at Salem Kroger leads to evacuation
Researchers at St. Jude are excited about a potential treatment for COVID-19.
St. Jude scientists make breakthrough and discover possible COVID-19 treatment
Heavy Police presence in Roanoke
Roads in Roanoke closed due to heavy police presence

Latest News

Ambulance
Man dies after shooting, crashes Friday in Botetourt County
Junior League members set up a drive-thru toy drive at Tanglewood Mall.
Junior League hosts drive-thru toy drive for Carilion Children’s
The Witt Stop Free Thanksgiving Meals
Buchanan restaurant offering free Thanksgiving meals
Virginia adds 2,300 new COVID cases, 26 deaths