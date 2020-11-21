Buchanan restaurant offering free Thanksgiving meals

BUCHANAN, Va. (WDBJ) - A restaurant in Buchanan is making sure no one goes hungry this Thanksgiving.

The Witt Stop is hosting a Feed the Need event to give Veterans and others a free meal on Thanksgiving Day.

There will be curbside pickup from 11-2 p.m. on Thursday.

They are asking folks to call ahead their orders by Wednesday.

To reserve your meal, call 540-254-8024.

