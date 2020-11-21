Buchanan restaurant offering free Thanksgiving meals
A restaurant in Buchanan is making sure no one goes hungry this Thanksgiving.
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Witt Stop is hosting a Feed the Need event to give Veterans and others a free meal on Thanksgiving Day.
There will be curbside pickup from 11-2 p.m. on Thursday.
They are asking folks to call ahead their orders by Wednesday.
To reserve your meal, call 540-254-8024.
