Advertisement

Buchanan restaurant offering free Thanksgiving meals

A restaurant in Buchanan is making sure no one goes hungry this Thanksgiving.
The Witt Stop Free Thanksgiving Meals
The Witt Stop Free Thanksgiving Meals(The Witt Stop)
By Kate Capodanno
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCHANAN, Va. (WDBJ) - A restaurant in Buchanan is making sure no one goes hungry this Thanksgiving.

The Witt Stop is hosting a Feed the Need event to give Veterans and others a free meal on Thanksgiving Day.

There will be curbside pickup from 11-2 p.m. on Thursday.

They are asking folks to call ahead their orders by Wednesday.

To reserve your meal, call 540-254-8024.

Click here for more about The Witt Stop.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vinton man killed in Bedford County crash Friday night
25-year-old David Wills was arrested after an hours-long standoff.
Name released of man arrested after Roanoke standoff
Kroger Evacuation
Gas leak at Salem Kroger leads to evacuation
Researchers at St. Jude are excited about a potential treatment for COVID-19.
St. Jude scientists make breakthrough and discover possible COVID-19 treatment
Heavy Police presence in Roanoke
Roads in Roanoke closed due to heavy police presence

Latest News

When the pandemic hit, Larry Schoff got busy, helping a local non-profit feed the people it...
Special deliveries help group home residents in western Virginia
School officials hand out turkey dinners to families at Buena Vista's Parry McCluer Middle...
Buena Vista schools hand out turkeys to families
Volunteers wrap presents for the Greenbrier's Dream Tree charity distribution.
Greenbrier’s Dream Tree continues for tenth year despite COVID
This is Roanoke County Police Department's new K9 puppy.
Roanoke County Police Department gets new K9 puppy