Junior League hosts drive-thru toy drive for Carilion Children’s

Junior League members set up a drive-thru toy drive at Tanglewood Mall.
By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - In Roanoke County, the Junior League of the Roanoke Valley and Carilion Children’s Hospital joined forces to help bring some holiday cheer to children in the hospital.

Saturday, members held a drive-thru toy drive outside of the old JCPenny at Tanglewood Mall. They setup large cardboard boxes for different age groups and began collecting toys to fill them.

The hope is to cheer up young Carilion patients, who won’t be getting their usual special visitors, like Santa, due to the pandemic.

“Without this toy drive, we would not be able to celebrate Christmas this year and all the other winter holidays. We’re really excited to get the donations. This helps our program throughout the entire year,” Carli Holtzhauer, Child Life Specialist for Carilion Children’s, said.

If you didn’t make it Saturday, you can bring a new toy to this drive on next Saturday, November 28th, and December 5th

