Liberty faces NC State looking for ACC sweep

Lynchburg, Va. (WDBJ) - Liberty is in Raleigh for tomorrow night’s meeting with NC State as the Flames try to move to 9 and 0 on the season. They’ve beaten two ACC opponents already this season in Syracuse and Virginia Tech, and those experiences should only help Malik Willis and company against the Pack at Carter Finley Stadium.

“Experience is a great teacher,” said Liberty Head Coach Hugh Freeze. “From that, you’re either going to gain wisdom to do something different or confidence to do what you did again. The one thing I do not concern myself with or really worry will be our confidence going into Saturday. I think we breed confidence into our players. I think their experiences that they’ve had with us thus far give them reason to believe that we will go in and compete. "

