Man dies after shooting, crashes Friday in Botetourt County

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A 26-year-old man is dead after two crashes and shots being fired Friday night in Botetourt County.

According to State Police, a domestic argument between a couple and other family members began in the city of Roanoke shortly before 11:30 p.m. Everyone then left the site of the dispute and drove through Roanoke County and into Botetourt County before stopping at the intersection of Read Mountain Road and Sanderson Drive in Cloverdale.

An altercation between family members then led to shots being fired by another adult member of the family. The husband and wife left in separate vehicles.

Less than 10 minutes later, State Police received a report of a crash at Read Mountain Road and Pheasant Run. One of the two vehicles involved fled the site and hit an embankment near an apartment complex along Birchwood Lane. Authorities were able to locate the husband and the wife who were both taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Reshawn Martin, 26 of Roanoke, died from his injuries Saturday morning. The wife’s injuries were serious, but not critical.

No arrests were made.

Both the Virginia State Police Salem Division Crash Reconstruction Team and Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Salem Field Office are working the case.

