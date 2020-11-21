Special deliveries help group home residents in western Virginia

ROANOKE CO., Va. (WDBJ) - When the pandemic hit, Larry Schoff got busy, helping the non-profit organization enCircle and the people it serves.

Formerly known as Lutheran Family Services of Virginia, enCircle offers a variety of services for children, adults and families. Schoff has provided food for residents of group homes in our area.

With support from members of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Christiansburg, Schoff and his wife Ally shop for bargains, and then deliver their bounty every couple of weeks.

He says store employees have learned what they’re doing, and now help them find food that’s on sale.

“Our family has been blessed,” Schoff told WDBJ7, “and there’s no reason we can’t share it, because that is really what being an American is all about.”

The deliveries add up. Schoff hopes the total will reach 10,000 pounds of food by the end of the year.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.