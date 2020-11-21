Advertisement

Thanksgiving travelers still determined to fly despite CDC recommendations

By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 2:34 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Va. (CNN) - The Center for Disease Control and Prevention says people should not travel for Thanksgiving, but it hasn’t stopped some passengers who say they feel safe enough to fly.

AAA estimates up to 50 million Americans will travel for Thanksgiving. That’s only a ten percent drop compared to last year.

“I feel like I have taken enough measures to protect myself and my family,” said Caroline Osler, who is traveling to Kentucky.

Airlines are still planning on adding flights and insist flying right now is safe.

However, they say it’s a very personal decision, one that travelers here say they do not take lightly.

“I understand the risk that I’m taking but I want to see my family,” Yasmine Dehghani said.

Airline industry groups say they’re not encouraging people to fly but also not discouraging them either. United Airlines says it’s already seen bookings drop as the coronavirus continues to surge.

The head of the TSA says air travel rates will come close to a pandemic record, when more than a million people passed through security at America’s airports.

He says the busiest days will be the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the Sunday after.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

25-year-old David Wills was arrested after an hours-long standoff.
Name released of man arrested after Roanoke standoff
Vinton man killed in Bedford County crash Friday night
Kroger Evacuation
Gas leak at Salem Kroger leads to evacuation
Researchers at St. Jude are excited about a potential treatment for COVID-19.
St. Jude scientists make breakthrough and discover possible COVID-19 treatment
Heavy Police presence in Roanoke
Roads in Roanoke closed due to heavy police presence

Latest News

Twitter has announced plans to hand over control of its official presidential account to the...
Twitter plans to give @POTUS account to Biden on Inauguration Day
AAA estimates up to 50 million Americans will travel for Thanksgiving. That's only a ten...
Thanksgiving travelers still determined to fly despite CDC recommendations
FILE - In this Nov. 12, 2020 file photo, outgoing Minnesota State Senate President Senate...
Many GOP lawmakers shrug off Statehouse mask-wearing rules
The casts of what are believed to have been a rich man and his male slave fleeing the volcanic...
Bodies of man and his slave unearthed from ashes at Pompeii