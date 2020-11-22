Man arrested for assault on family in Martinsville

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man has been arrested for an assault on three members of his family.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office had been searching for Willie Lee Turner regarding the domestic incident November 19, 2020, on Willow Court in Martinsville.

The next day, a deputy saw Turner driving a car belonging to one of the victims on Old Liberty Drive, according to the sheriff’s office. The deputy pulled Turner over and took him into custody. Turner was charged with Malicious Wounding, Strangulation (2 counts), Grand Larceny and Assault & Battery. He is being held in the Henry County Jail without bond.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.