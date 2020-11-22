Advertisement

Man arrested for assault on family in Martinsville

Turner was charged with Malicious Wounding, Strangulation (2 counts), Grand Larceny and Assault...
Turner was charged with Malicious Wounding, Strangulation (2 counts), Grand Larceny and Assault & Battery.(Ashley Boles)
By Ashley Boles
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 9:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man has been arrested for an assault on three members of his family.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office had been searching for Willie Lee Turner regarding the domestic incident November 19, 2020, on Willow Court in Martinsville.

The next day, a deputy saw Turner driving a car belonging to one of the victims on Old Liberty Drive, according to the sheriff’s office. The deputy pulled Turner over and took him into custody. Turner was charged with Malicious Wounding, Strangulation (2 counts), Grand Larceny and Assault & Battery. He is being held in the Henry County Jail without bond.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies after shooting, crashes Friday in Botetourt County
Vinton man killed in Bedford County crash Friday night
Ambulance
Police: Woman, three children dead in Smyth Co. murder-suicide
Virginia adds 2,300 new COVID cases, 26 deaths
Single round found after report of shots fired in Roanoke

Latest News

Virginia adds 2,100 new COVID cases, percentage of positive tests again surpasses 7.0
Sunday AM Forecast
Birthdays and anniversaries for November 22, 2020
Birthdays and Anniversaries for November 22, 2020
US-European ocean monitoring satellite launches into orbit
US-European ocean monitoring satellite launches into orbit