Danville Public Schools to temporarily return to virtual learning format

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - After two staff members of the transportation team produced positive COVID-19 results, and the recent increase in the area’s cases, Danville Public Schools is working to be proactive and bring forth a temporary virtual format from Nov. 30 - Dec. 4.

According to an announcement from the division, while there were three additional exposures to those with positive cases, the situation has been contained. Any further individuals who were found to be exposed will be contacted.

As a precautionary measure after observing the cases in other divisions, and coming up on the Thanksgiving holiday, all students will participate in virtual instruction until Monday, December 7. During the week from Nov. 30-Dec. 4, teachers and staff will continue to work from their buildings following a normal schedule.

Preschool students will be given work for at-home learning.

